Somalia’s international partners urge faster electoral progress.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-The International community urged stakeholders in Somalia on Friday to accelerate and conduct inclusive and credible elections. The international partners in a joint statement said they are deeply concerned about continuing delays in the electoral process.

“While the recent start to the House of the People voting process is a positive development, the electoral timetable remains well behind schedule and needs to be accelerated,” it said.

“We urge national and Federal Member State leaders and election management bodies to advance quickly to complete inclusive and credible House of the People elections before the end of 2021, respecting the 30 per cent minimum quota for women.”

They also congratulated the president and prime minister for resolving their conflict.

“International partners note the recent announcement of a settlement in the dispute between the President and Prime Minister. We urge the two leaders to implement the agreed terms promptly and re-focus on national priorities, especially completion of the electoral process,”

International partners include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Denmark, Egypt, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), Kenya, League of Arab States, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, UK, US and the UN.

Source: Anadolu Agency