‘Worthy peace ambassadors’: Amisom award medals to KDF troops.

The African Union Mission in Somalia has awarded medals to Kenyan troops for their invaluable contribution to the ongoing peace and stabilization efforts in Somalia.The troops of the tenth Kenyan Contingent to Somalia under AMISOM were presented with the medals in a colorful medal parade ceremony at the AMISOM Sector II Headquarters in Dhobley, presided over by the AMISOM Force Commander, Lieutenant General Diomede Ndegeya.
Ndegeya commended the contingent for executing its duties with utmost courage and professionalism amidst difficult conditions.
“These medals we are awarding you here today are in recognition of your service to humanity. Wear these medals as honourable and worthy peace ambassadors of your country,” Ndegeya said.
Ndegeya said KDF troops have made huge contributions towards its stabilisation process.
He also lauded the Kenyan Contingent for putting up a rapid mobile force that is critical in providing quick reaction, which is critical in conducting targeted operations to degrade Al Shabaab.
AMISOM Sector II Commander Brigadier Jeff Nyagah assured the Force Commander that the troops remain mission focused, resilient and motivated in conducting their operations and engagements in line with the AMISOM’s mandate.
During the occasion, Ndegeya opened a Smart Farm at the Dhobley Forward Operating Base.
The Smart Farm is based on the three main thematic areas; psychotherapy role for supporting troops serving under AMISOM, promoting environment conservation through tree growing and it is demonstration tool on modern farming methods, targeting women and the youth to empower them economically.
The medal parade ceremony was attended by the Deputy Force Commander in-charge of Operations and Plans Major General William Kitsao Shume, AMISOM Chief of Operations Colonel Allan Kalanzi and AMISOM Sector II Deputy Commander Colonel Pascal Kitiro among other AMISOM and KDF officers.
