‘Worthy peace ambassadors’: Amisom award medals to KDF troops.

He also lauded the Kenyan Contingent for putting up a rapid mobile force that is critical in providing quick reaction, which is critical in conducting targeted operations to degrade Al Shabaab.

AMISOM Sector II Commander Brigadier Jeff Nyagah assured the Force Commander that the troops remain mission focused, resilient and motivated in conducting their operations and engagements in line with the AMISOM’s mandate.

During the occasion, Ndegeya opened a Smart Farm at the Dhobley Forward Operating Base.

The Smart Farm is based on the three main thematic areas; psychotherapy role for supporting troops serving under AMISOM, promoting environment conservation through tree growing and it is demonstration tool on modern farming methods, targeting women and the youth to empower them economically.

The medal parade ceremony was attended by the Deputy Force Commander in-charge of Operations and Plans Major General William Kitsao Shume, AMISOM Chief of Operations Colonel Allan Kalanzi and AMISOM Sector II Deputy Commander Colonel Pascal Kitiro among other AMISOM and KDF officers.

Source: The Star