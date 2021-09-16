Atwoli calls out Uhuru over fuel price hike

President Uhuru Kenyatta should explain why the government is hellbent on increasing the pain and suffering of Kenyan workers with increase in fuel prices, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Atwoli said the government should prepare for unrest from all quarters.

“We would like Uhuru to comment and make a statement on this unfair perpetual increase in fuel prices. Unless their policies place Kenyan workers at the centre then they should prepare for unrest from all quarters,” he said.

