Atwoli calls out Uhuru over fuel price hike

Atwoli said Cotu is opposed to the perpetual increase in fuel prices and would like to urge the government to be innovative with how it raises taxes.

“At the same time, we would like to remind Uhuru that Kenyan workers are suffering and that he should not tolerate the impunity, punishment and the affront towards Kenyan workers by bodies such as EPRA,” he added.

The rise of fuel is as a result of increased taxes on all the three products notably VAT, which has gone up to 9.98 per cent on petrol from eight per cent.

This has pushed taxes on Super petrol, commonly used by motorists, to Sh58.81 a litre from a total Sh56.42 per litre in March this year.

The government has also increased taxes on diesel, which is widely used in the transport, agricultural sector and electricity generation, with a litre now attracting a total of Sh46.46 in taxes, up from Sh44.79.

A litre of kerosene, which is common in low income households for cooking and lighting, now attracts taxes totalling Sh41.14.

On Tuesday, transporters warned of a hike in fares, which has already been effected by some Public Service Vehicle operators in Nairobi.