Turkey sends condolences due to terror assault in Somalia.

(MENAFN)Turkey sent condolences to Somalia due to lethal terror assault in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

In line with the the Foreign Ministry “We are saddened to receive the news that at least 10 people lost their lives and many were injured in a bomb blast which took place on Sept. 14 in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia.”

Somali experts announced that on Tuesday evening, a suicide bomber drove himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu, and killed 10 people, while also wounded many others, and most of them were residents.

Moreover, one of the injured passed away later in hospital, and increased the fatality total during the assault by the al-Shabaab terror team to reach 11 deaths.

According to the report “We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”