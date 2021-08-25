Football solidarity: Horseed SC shows solidarity with JCCI FC after the recent bus attack killed and wounded players.

In a noteworthy step, Somali military-owned sports club, Horseed SC, has sent different types of football equipment to JCCI FC in the aftermath of the recent devastating bus attack that left three dead and wounded several others to show solidarity with the club in this difficult moment.

The top Somali Premier league side, Horseed Sports Club, on Sunday sent its captain, Ibrahim Abdi and three other players to the southern port city of Kismayo where a bus carrying JCCI Football Club, was recently targeted with a bomb killing two players and the club’s driver while three other players who sustained serious wounds are currently receiving medical care at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Mogadishu.

“We came here to show solidarity with JCCI FC and be by their side in this difficult time. We all belong to the football family and we have to show solidarity with one another in such sorrowful experiences” Horseed Sports Club captain, Ibrahim Abdi, told the media as the delegation was warmly received at the airport of Kismayo on Sunday afternoon.

Horseed Sports Club handed over game kits [home and away], and training equipment including footballs and cones. An explosive device planted on the club’s bus went off on 31st of July causing fatalities and wounds, while the club was on its way to Waamo Football Stadium which was being relaunched after it was renovated under FIFA Forward project.

As a result of the tragedy, the Jubaland regional football league was put on halt and it will resume in September in solidarity with JCCI FC and give the club time to recover from the shock and loss of lives.