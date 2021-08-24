Kenyan police nab 2 terror suspects in coastal region.

MOMBASA:- Kenyan police on Monday arrested two terror suspects in the coastal region of Mombasa, seizing two AK-47 rifles and ammunition, authorities said.

Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said the two were nabbed at the Likoni-Ferry crossing channel on the mainland side in the morning.

“The detectives recovered two AK-47 rifles, mobile phones, ammunition and other items during the joint operation,” Musyoka said over the phone.

Musyoka said the two suspects were headed for a mission at an undisclosed place in the area.

The police believe that many Shabab returnees are holed up in the coastal region and using improvised explosive devices to carry out attacks in parts of the coastal and northeastern regions.

The returnees had been to Somalia where they joined al-Shabab, which has been fighting against Somali and African Union troops there.

Kenyan forces have been fighting al-Shabab in southern Somalia, where its soldiers were serving under the African Union peacekeeping mission. Enditem

Source: Xinhua