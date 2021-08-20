Serbia Joins International Joint Statement on Afghanistan

This statement was initially released on August 15. The list below reflects the signatory countries as of August 18: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gabon, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malta , Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, The Gambia, Togo, Tonga, Turkey, Uganda, Union of the Comoros, United Kingdom, United States of America, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Yemen and Zambia.

Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.

Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.

The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.