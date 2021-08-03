Three killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attacks in Mandera.

At least three people were over the weekend killed in two separate gun attacks by suspected Al-Shabaab militants operating in Mandera County.

Two others were injured in the incidents.

Police said in the first attack, which happened Saturday, militants ambushed three people who were travelling in a salon vehicle from Fino to Mandera Town at Kamor Bahaw area firing several bullets at their car before fleeing.

This attack, according to police and locals, left a sick woman who was being taken to hospital dead while two others sustained injuries.

Police said 50-year-old Rukia Adan died on the spot, while his 35-year-old son Abdikadir Kuno who had accompanied her was shot in the thigh.

Hours later, the militants opened fire on another vehicle at the outskirts of Fino killing a man and his son on the spot.

Police said Moulid Billow and Ahmed Bata were killed after their vehicle was sprayed with bullets by suspected al-Shabaab militia.

North Eastern regional police boss Rono Bunei said security has been beefed up in the area as the police pursue the killers.

He appealed to the locals to cooperate with security agencies in addressing the menace.

“The locals can help us tame this menace. They know who is not a local and who is a criminal,” he said.

This is the latest such attack to happen in the past days after a lull.