AFRICOM Force Commander visits Bali Doogle Military Base

Mogadishu (SD) – Commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AFRICOM) Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, visited Danab Commandos Camp in Bali-Doogle on the outskirts of Wanle Weyn district in Lower Shabelle region.

Gen. Townsend and accompanying officers was welcomed by the Commander of the 4th Brigade of the 16th Battalion of the Danab SNA Commander Mohamed Abdikadir Ali and other officials.

Commander of the U.S. Army in Africa told the troops there that his government would continue to support the Somali military, praising their fight against Al-Shabaab.

The US Department of Defense reportedly plans to send back a number of US Special Forces to Somalia, to assist Somali forces in the fight against al-Shabaab.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew most of the 700 US troops from Somalia earlier this year, leaving only about 100 to guard the US embassy in Mogadishu.

Source: Somali Dispatch