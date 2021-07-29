UN envoy to Somalia meets with Djiboutian president.

Djibouti (SD) – UN Special Representative for Somalia James Swan today met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh and his Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

President Guelleh and James Swan discussed the latest developments in Somalia’s political affairs, security and other regional issues.

The meeting also discussed Djibouti’s support to the Federal Government of Somalia.

“I was honored to meet with the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti, Mohamud Ali Youssouf. Somalia, ”said a statement from the UN Office in Mogadishu.