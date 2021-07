The US military conducted an air strike in Somalia on Friday against Al Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab jihadists, the second in four days after a six-month hiatus, the Pentagon said.

The US military command for Africa (AFRICOM), “conducted an airstrike against Al-Shabaab in the vicinity of Qeycad” in Galmudug province 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of the capital Mogadishu, Pentagon spokeswoman Cindi King told AFP.