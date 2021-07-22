SNA says senior al-Shabaab leader defects to government forces.

MOGADISHU (HORN OBSERVER) – A senior member of the militant group al-Shabab on Thursday surrendered to government forces in Mudug region, central Somalia, the military said.

The militant, identified as Dalabey Abdi Moalim, handed himself over to Somali National Army (SNA) in Ba’adweyne town, according to Gedi Qalabhor, Somali military commander in the region

“Al-Shabab senior commander for collecting taxes defected from the group and surrendered to us here in this town today, we welcomed him well and we will also welcome others leaving the terrorist network,” Qalabhor said.

The surrender comes as government forces intensify operations against al-Shabab extremists in the southern and central regions in recent months.

Last Monday, SNA claimed to have killed fifty militants in separate operations.

About 35 members of the al-Shabaab terror group were killed in operations that took place in the vicinity of Qayacad, approximately 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Ba’adweyne town in the central region of Mudug.

In a separate operation, SNA forces reportedly killed 15 al-Shabaab fighters in Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia.