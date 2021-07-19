Somali army says kills 15 Shabab militants in southern region.

MOGADISHU:- The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its elite Danab forces killed 15 Shabab militants and injured several others in the country’s southern Lower Juba region.

“Our forces killed 15 Shabab militants, injured others and destroyed several hideouts in Lower Jubba region,” SNA spokesman Ali Hashi Abdi told journalists in Mogadishu.

Such operations will be sustained against Shabab terrorists in Lower Jubba and other regions, he said.

Al-Shabab, an extremist organization linked to al-Qaida, has not commented on the latest security operation by government forces, which have intensified actions against Shabab militants in central and southern Somalia. Enditem

Source: Xinhua