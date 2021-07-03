14 suspects arrested for allegedly selling fake phones in Garissa.



Police in Garissa County have arrested 14 suspected fraudsters said to have been selling fake phones and other electronic gadgets to unsuspecting members of the public.

Acting on a myriad of complaints, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) swung into action and nabbed the fraudsters from the neighbouring counties of Kitui and Meru.

Speaking after opening a classroom for ECDE children at Garissa police lines, Regional Police Commander David Bunei urged those with complains to come forward and record their statements for quick action.

He said the DCI officers are still analyzing the suspects’ phones together with other leads with a view of arresting more accomplices.

Several electronic gadgets have been taken to the Kenya Bureau of Standards to ascertain whether they are genuine or not.

Bunei also urged parents to be careful with their young ones at this time when cases of missing children are being reported across the country.

Source: Citizen