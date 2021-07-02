Farmaajo calls for national unity as Somalia marks Independence Day.



Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo has called for national unity as the country marked 61 years of independence on Thursday.

The ceremony usually marks the date that Somalia’s northern regions under British colonial control and the southern regions under Italian control merged to form the Somali Republic then led by Aden Abdulle.

Political leaders and diplomats gathered at Villa Somalia, the official residence of the President, as the national sky-blue flag was hoisted again, mimicking the events on the midnight of July 1, 1960.

A guard of honour saluted President Farmaajo as the national hymn was played.

Farmaajo, facing an election in three months, used the occasion to rally the country for national unity, saying defending independence and freedom as envisioned by the country’s forefathers is the harder part.

“I urge my fellow Somalis to solemnly acknowledge and commemorate the efforts of our forefathers, but also to preserve our independence and unity,” he told the gathering, significantly reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions.