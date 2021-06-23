Somalia: How GERD is steering Mogadishu into the crossfires of Egypt & Ethiopia.

After meeting in the Qatari capital with foreign ministers from the 22 Arab League member states, a statement was issued on Tuesday 15 July in support of Egypt and Sudan regarding the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This puts Somalia in a difficult position: it is member of the League, but it has also created a new military alliance with Ethiopia. Can Mogadishu wriggle its way out of this ‘water war’?
Somalia’s regional diplomacy is on overdrive, but is it creating more issues than it is solving? A new alliance with Ethiopia and Eritrea – under the ‘Horn of Africa Cooperation’ agreement – has, for example, frustrated the regional bloc IGAD, which has its own ambitions for regional institutional leadership.
Meanwhile, Somalia’s renewed alliance with Turkey may also be upsetting Egypt’s desire for hegemony in the horn of Africa. In the past, Somalia-Egypt bilateral relations have been lukewarm at best.
Somalia may have wanted to keep a neutral stance in the ongoing row over Ethiopia’s giant hydropower project known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). However, the situation has become more complex following the statement from the Arab League that “Ethiopia must respect the Nile rights of Egypt and Sudan.”
