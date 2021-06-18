Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of families in Somalia.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-The Turkish Red Crescent on Thursday said that it distributed meat to thousands of families in need in Somalia’s capital ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

The aid group said that it gave the aid to more than 12,900 families in one week across Mogadishu, including over 9,000 families for the last two days.

Orhan Kokcu, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Somalia, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the Turkish aid group slaughtered 525 cattle and distributed the meat to families in different parts of the city.

He said the charity will continue to distribute aid in the Horn of Africa country ahead of the second Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha, to be observed late July.

The Turkish Red Crescent has been one of the leading aid groups in Somalia over the last 10 years. It also supports orphans throughout the country.

Source: Anadolu Agency