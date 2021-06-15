Somalia sends 2 planeloads of aid to flood-hit south.

MOGADISHU, Somalia- Somalia on Monday sent two planeloads of food aid to flood victims in the country’s south.

The aid was received by local authorities of Hirshabelle State and distribution is expected to start soon.

Thousands of people have been displaced due to flooding along the Shabelle River.

According to the Somali government, the state capital Jowhar and surrounding areas are cut off from the rest of the country and they can only be reached by air.

In Jowhar alone, the floods have displaced over 66,000 people, according to the UN.

Overall, flooding in Somalia has 400,000 people in 14 districts since late April, the UN said.

Environmental experts believe that Somalia’s recent annual floods are the result of the climate changes that the country has been facing for decades.

Abukar Moalim Ali, an environmental expert told Anadolu Agency, that Somalia has seen some of the worst climate changes in the last 30 years.

“We have seen the worst floods, famines, and droughts in the last decade, and it is time to stand up and unite to save our environment and the government should take up responsibility to stop deforestation,” Ali said.

He went on to say: “For example, the city of Kismayo had been surrounded by forests just 30 years ago and now if you walk in the same area you can’t see a tree for over 40-50 kilometers (25-30 miles). This is dangerous and has to stop.”

Source: Anadolu Agency