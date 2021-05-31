Somali Badminton Federation concludes first ever Shuttle time teachers’ course.

Somali Badminton Federation, has on Sunday May 30, 2021 concluded the first ever Shuttle time teachers’ course for school coaches in Somalia, as the federation speeds up badminton development in the country.

The federation benefiting from Badminton World Federation grant, organized the course for 30 coaches from schools. The course was held in Mogadishu in three different sessions from 15-30 May 2021.

Somali Badminton Federation General Secretary, Bashir Isse, who addressed at the closing ceremony of the course on Sunday said it wouldn’t have been possible for his federation to conduct such a course without the financial assistance from the world’s Badminton governing body (BWF).

“We have selected young and committed teachers for this course which is the first of its kind ever organized in Somalia. They have shown full eagerness for this particular sport and I am confident they will play a key role in developing Badminton in Somalia” General Secretary, Bashir Isse, told the closing ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“The organization of this course is also paving the way for the National Badminton Schools tournament by the end of the year. With the help from BWF, we invested much energy and money to train these coaches to enable them produce young and talented players for the schools tournament we are going to organize by the end of the year” Somali Badminton Federation General Secretary, Bashir Isse, emphasized, adding that Somalia is aiming to have more BWF certified instructors in the near future.

Somali National Olympic Committee General Secretary, Mohamed Abdo Haji, eulogised SBF officials for the fantastic job, adding he was hopeful that Somalia will soon have a stronger national badminton team.

The course was conducted by Abdirahman Ali Mire, while Bashir Isse, coordinated the course. Somali Badminton Federation, is the youngest sporting federation in Somalia, but it is actively developing the game with the limited resources available for it.

By Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar