Condolence book for legendary football administrator, Hassan Mahmoud opens, SFF senior VP signs first.

Somali Football Federation, has today opened the condolence book for former SFF general secretary, Hassan Mohamed Mahmoud, who was laid to rest in cemeteries outside Mogadishu on Friday. He died at a hospital in Mogadishu on Thursday night after weeks of illness.

Somali Football Federation senior vice president and acting president of the SFF, Ali Abdi Mohamed, has been the first person to sign the condolence book as his signature marked the opening of the book, while executive committee members, Abdi Osman Dami and Fahmo Kuulle Ali and other SFF members have also signed the book before coaches, referees, players, football fans and members of the public started coming to the SFF headquarters to sign the condolence book.

“Our brother Hassan Mohamed Mahmoud, devoted more than 45 years of his lifetime to the development of football in Somalia. He was a football-loving man who was fully committed to the beautiful game” SFF senior vice president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said as he launched the condolence book at the SFF headquarters on Saturday morning.

During his footballing career, the late legendary football administrator, served as a junior referee, national referee, and international referee and finally served as technical refereeing instructor. He joined Somali Football Federation secretariat in 1987. He then promoted to deputy secretary general and finally became secretary general of Somali Football Federation.

He was the first man in Somalia who translated FIFA laws of the game book into Somali language. He was the trainer of the most football referees in Somalia including those currently active and retired ones.

