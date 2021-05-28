IGAD Welcomes the Successful Conclusion of the FGS-FMS Summit.

DJIBOUTI:- IGAD welcomes the agreement reached by Somali leaders on the arrangements for holding national elections through a genuinely Somali-led and Somali-owned dialogue.

This swift breakthrough, reached after only 5 days of dialogue, underscores the political maturity of the Somali leaders, and the importance of consensus building, goodwill and compromise in settling political differences.

In this regard, IGAD congratulates the people of Somalia, Federal Government, Federal Member States, the Governor of the Banadir Administrative Region, political leaders and all stakeholders who contributed to the successful outcome of the dialogue. IGAD thanks President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmaajo’ for his appeal on 1 May to revert to the consensus-based 17 September electoral model.

Further, IGAD commends Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for convening the leaders Summit and for his astute leadership of delivering the electoral roadmap.

While the signing of the agreement marks an important step towards holding of inclusive and credible elections, a long road still lies ahead. Going forward, IGAD therefore urges all stakeholders to refrain from any action that could undermine the full implementation of the agreement, and encourages all political leaders to earnestly honour their responsibilities to the people of Somalia.

IGAD looks forward to continuing its constructive engagement with all the stakeholders with a view to supporting the rapid and full implementation of the agreement.

Source: IGAD