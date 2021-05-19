Patrol vehicle carrying Kenyan soldiers hit by roadside bomb in coastal region.

LAMU, Kenya:- A patrol vehicle carrying Kenyan soldiers was hit by roadside bomb in the coastal county of Lamu on Tuesday morning, a government official confirmed on Tuesday.

Irungu Macharia, Lamu County Commissioner, said a patrol vehicle of Kenya Defense Forces at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted on the road by al-Shabab militants in Baure town, Lamu County.

Macharia, however, said the number of casualties remains unknown due to a poor network owing to the remote location of the scene.

“I have no concrete information. I know there was contact with the enemy forces earlier in the morning. We are yet to get details due to a poor network,” the official said.

Macharia said a major security operation is ongoing in the area and called for calm. Enditem