Mogadishu iyo Canshuurtii Reer Mataanka.=Warbixin Taariikhi ah=

(( The Darandoolle Mudulood established themselves around Mogadishu and Shabelle river valley in which Wacdaan inhabited the environs of Afgoye, Hilibi in Lower Shabelle, Moobleen went part of the region now known as Middle Shabelle, while the Mataan established themselves in and around Mogadishu city, where 1720 Mataan collected tax and port tariffs of the city, and emerged as the authority of Mogadishu city)).