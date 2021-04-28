Qatar Charity, QFFD enhance food security in Somalia during Ramadan.

Qatar Charity (QC), with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has started distributing 50 tonnes of camel meat to the needy and displaced in the suburbs of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, under the supervision of the Qatari embassy.

This comes as part of Qatar Charity’s endeavours to enhance food security in the country.

The project aims to benefit 30,000 people, with priority given to the most affected families, people with special needs, widows and the elderly living in the displaced camps. The implementation of this project coincides with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, as the needy and the poor face the scarcity of humanitarian aid due to the coronavirus pandemic, QC has said in a statement.

On the occasion of the start of the project, Abdel Nour Morsel, director of QC’s Somalia office, said the project aims to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and needy people by providing the necessary humanitarian aid and reducing the rate of malnutrition. He also thanked QFFD that funded the project, in addition to thanking Qatar’s donors who always stand by the Somali people.

Abdul Rahman Jeri, the official in charge of the administration of the Garasbaley region – 12km from the Somali capital – said QC’s projects are not new to Garasbaley, affirming the full readiness to facilitate the operations of logistical assistance. He also thanked QFFD and Qatar Charity for helping the needy in Somalia and implementing development projects in the country.

Farheya Mohamed Adam, the official responsible for Al-Taawon camp, indicated that the living conditions of those residing in the camp are unimaginable, adding: “We have appealed to humanitarian agencies to immediately intervene to help needy families, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan.” She noted that “QFFD has responded, through Qatar Charity, to our appeal, thanking them for their efforts and support”.

QFFD had signed an agreement with the Somali government to implement various development projects in the country at a cost of $200mn in the fields of infrastructure, education and economic empowerment. Among these projects are the Mogadishu-Avgoy and Mogadishu Jawhar roads, with a total length of 112km.

The Mogadishu-Avgoy road is in its final stages, while of the construction of the Mogadishu-Jawhar road has begun. QFFD also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Somali Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education to support the Education Above All Foundation project to provide primary education to 57,600 Somali children.

Source:Qatar Charity