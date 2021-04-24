International Community Representatives meet to discuss Somalia’s Elections.

Representatives of the international community will hold a special meeting in Mogadishu the capital of somalia.The meeting is to discuss the Crisis, the continued rejection of the FGS Parliamentary extension & the decision on the next plan.

Representatives of the international community in the countries represented are part of the organizations opposing the extension of the mandate of the Institutions whose four-year term has expired.

These members are still aware of the futile Conference with the outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on April 17, 2021, as the international community declared ahead of Parliament’s decision that it would not support an extension.

James Swan, who is The Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia,in collaboration with the Ambassadors of some countries, including the United Kingdom, is working tirelessly to share the results with his Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The international community has been working for 40 days to mediate between the Heads of Federal and State Governments who have not agreed on the implementation of the Agreement signed on 17 September 2020.