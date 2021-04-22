AU to Meet over Chad, Somalia Crises.

Addis Ababa:– The African Union’s peace and security council is meeting on Thursday to discuss the political crises in Chad and Somalia.

In a short statement, the spokesperson of the AU chairperson Ebba Kalondo said the meeting was in line with the council’s mandate as the standing decision-making organ for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflicts and crisis situations on the continent.

This comes just a day after opposition politicians in Chad rejected the country’s army appointment of President Idriss Déby’s son to take over in the wake of his death.

Mr Déby, 68 – who had been in power for three decades – died after being shot as he battled rebels on the frontline.

Chad is seen as an important country to the international efforts to combat Islamist militants in Africa.

Meanwhile, Somalia is also facing a constitutional crisis following an electoral impasse of presidential and parliamentary elections.

Last week, Somalia’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo controversially approved an extension of his term in office by two years as voted by parliament.

Major world powers including the US and Britain and the UN, EU, and the AU have condemned the extension, calling for consensus in addressing the dispute which they said has thrown the country into a deeper political crisis that could destabilize the entire region.

The AU Peace and security council can recommend sanctions against member states which violate its charter on democracy and governance, according to BBC.