Jarmalka oo ka hadlay muddo kordhinta loo sameeyay dowladda

Waxay ugu baaqeen madaxda Soomaaliya inay dib ugu laabtaan miiska wadahadalka si heshiis looga gaaro khilaafka harreeyay hannaanka doorashada ee Soomaaliya.

Statement by EU High Representative: Resolution extending government mandate constitutes grave threat to peace and stability. Parties to the 17 September electoral agreement need to return to talks immediately. Failing this, the EU will consider further concrete measures. https://t.co/WmDD7hR4XX

