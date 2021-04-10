International Partners Urge that Talks Continue

Mogadishu – International partners* are alarmed by public statements made by some officials yesterday suggesting that the closed-door, consultative, ice-breaking meeting of Federal Government and Federal Member State leaders is not making progress. We stress that these talks are central to ensuring implementation of the 17 September electoral model for credible elections, without which the progress of recent years in Somalia’s stability, economic development and institutional reforms will be at risk.

We urge the leaders to return to the talks immediately to reach agreement, through compromise, on remaining issues. We reiterate that partners will not support a parallel process, partial elections, or new initiatives leading to an extension of prior mandates. We urge all Somali leaders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any unilateral actions that may cause an escalation of political tensions.

In view of the gravity of the current situation, partners are undertaking urgent consultations with the FGS-FMS meeting participants and other key Somali stakeholders to identify options for quick resolution of this impasse and a rapid return to dialogue.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.