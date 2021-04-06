Somali army kills 8 al-Shabab militants in central region.

MOGADISHU:-At least eight al-Shabab militants were killed on Sunday by Somali National Army (SNA) in an operation in Galgaduud region in central Somalia, a military officer confirmed on Monday.

Masud Mohamed Warsame, commander of SNA’s 15th commander unit division said the army launched an attack on bases used by the militants on the outskirts of Dhusamareb town and inflicted casualties on them.

“There was stiff resistance from the militants, but we overpowered them, killing eight of them including two senior officials,” Warsame told Radio Mogadishu.

Southern and central regions of Somalia have seen clashes between government forces and al-Shabab since the militants were chased out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by the allied forces. Enditem

