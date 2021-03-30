SFF president co-opted onto CAF Executive committee.

The president of Somali Football Federation, Abdiqani Said Arab, has been co-opted onto the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe proposed that Mr Arab be co-opted onto the executive committee of Africa football’s ruling body during their meeting held via zoom on Tuesday.

The appointment of Mr Arab onto CAF executive committee has been unanimously approved by exco members. This was the second CAF executive committee meeting since Dr Patrice Motsepe was elected president on March 12.

Somali Football Federation president Abdiqani Said Arab, who as previously member of CAF executive committee, thanked President Dr Motsepe and members for co-opting him onto CAF executive committee.

“My appointment onto CAF executive committee makes a big sense for the region, my country and as well as me. I pledge that I will fully contribute to the development of African football and I will very closely work with president Dr Motsepe and CAF in general” SFF president and CAF executive committee member, Abdiqani Said Arab, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Somali Football Federation members congratulated their president on his appointment onto CAF executive committee.

“The appointment of our president onto the governing committee of African football is a major step forward for the entire Somali people and in particularly for the football family in this football-mad country. Thanks to CAF president and his members for the move” Somali Football Federation, said in a statement.

Mr Arab, who has been actively involved in the development of the game both in Somalia and beyond for the past 30 years, has been the present of Somali Football Federation since 2014 and since then he made it possible for the country’s football to step into a tangible development under his leadership.

Somali Football Federation Media Department