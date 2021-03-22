AU Special Representative Assures Of Security During Somali Leaders Meeting On Election.

AMISOM PR/07/2021

PRESS RELEASE

Mogadishu:-The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, met, today, with the former Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) of Jubaland, President Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Guudlawe) of Hirshabelle, former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, and the Leader of Wadajir Party Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame. Ambassador Madeira also had a phone conversation with President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen) of South West state. With all these leaders, he discussed issues related to the overall security of the AMISOM Base Camp and the security of participants to the planned meeting of key Somali leaders.

Ambassador Madeira says the technical and security aspects for the meeting which will take place inside the Aden Abdulle International Airport (AAIA) complex have been completed. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) will guarantee security before, during and after the meeting.

“I wish to assure all Somali leaders, the public and other stakeholders that AMISOM, in coordination with its partners, has put in place the necessary measures to ensure that the meeting takes place in a conducive, secure and peaceful environment in which all parties feel comfortable to participate.” Ambassador Madeira said.

“I sincerely applaud Somali leaders for converging in Mogadishu and agreeing to hold this important meeting to resolve outstanding issues so that elections can take place”, Ambassador Madeira added.

———————–

For more information contact

Snr. Communications Officer or Force Spokesperson

Ms. Gifty Bingley or Lt. Col. Daniel Mugoro Muiruri,

Email: au-amisomhom@africa-union.org

Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 617 682 175/+252 613 665 356; (Nairobi) +254 722 788 975