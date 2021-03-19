AU Special Representative meets with Somali leaders.

Mogadishu:– Over the past week and a half, Mogadishu has seen a much welcomed and intense interaction among Somali Political Stakeholders.

Since their arrival in Mogadishu, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson, (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AMISOM, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has had meetings with President Ahmed Mohamed Islam of Jubaland, President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland, President Ahmed Abdi Karie of Galmudug and a conversation with President All Guudlawe of Hirshabelle.

The discussions with the State Leaders, which will continue, centred around the shared interest in seeing that challenges still outstanding and delaying timely elections on the basis of the 17 September Electoral Agreement are overcome.

Ambassador Madeira expressed satisfaction that the leaders are ready to critically look into the issues at stake and engage in frank and constructive discussions to find solution based on consensus.