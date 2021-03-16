Somali army foils terror attack in operations ,

MOGADISHU:-Somali National Army (SNA) elite forces on Monday killed an al-Shabab militant and foiled a terror attack during sting operations in the southern region.

The SNA said its forces also blew up a vehicle laden with explosives in Toratorow, an agricultural town in the Lower Shabelle region.

The army said the vehicle laden with explosives was en route to the Somali capital, Mogadishu and the militants wanted to use it to carry out attacks on unspecified locations in the restive city.

“During the Toratorow operations, SNA forces also killed a militant who was believed to be the suicide bomber planning to carry out the car bombing,” SNA said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The army said the sting military operations were carried out following intelligence information that al-Shabab militants were planning a suicide attack in the capital.

“Of note, the Lower Shabelle region frequently sees targeted operations against al-Shabab, as the militants use the region to manufacture explosives intended for attacks in Mogadishu,” the SNA said. Enditem

Source: Xinhua