UN Envoy to Somalia Condemns the Mortar Attack on the Aden Adde International Airport Area

Mogadishu – The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan, condemned today’s attack in which six mortar rounds landed within the perimeter of the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack. No United Nations facilities were affected and no United Nations personnel were casualties of the mortars.

“I condemn this Al-Shabaab mortar attack on the airport facility in Mogadishu,” said Mr. Swan. “We wish a speedy recovery to those injured elsewhere at the airport. Despite such acts of violence, Somalia’s international partners remain committed to stand by the people of Somalia, and continue supporting the advancement of the country.”

Source: UNSOM