At least 10 killed in Somalia suicide bomb blast

More than 10 people were killed in Somalia on Friday evening after a suicide car bomb exploded just outside a restaurant near the port in the capital Mogadishu, news agency EFE reported.

It said 30 others were injured, The blast occurred at the Luul Yemeni restaurant near the port.

“The explosion was very strong and caused significant destruction and caused civilian casualties,” official Mohamed Osma told AFP.

No group has claimed responsibility but the country faces recurrent attacks by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.

The group has been waging a violent insurgency across the Horn of Africa country.

They were driven out of Mogadishu by government forces backed by 20,000 African Union peacekeepers in 2011.

But the group still controls swathes of territory outside the cities, from where they launch attacks against government targets, as well as occasionally crossing the border to carry out raids in Kenya.

Since 1991, Somalia has had only limited central government and is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations.