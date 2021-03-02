Somalia Condemns Houthi Militia’s Attacks against Civilians in Saudi Arabia.

Mogadishu:- The Federal Republic of Somalia has strongly condemned Houthi militia’s attacks against civilians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s launching of a ballistic missile towards Riyadh City and a number of bomb-laden UAVs towards Jizan and Khamis Mushait Cities.

Somalia considered these attacks as a violation of international humanitarian law, a terrorist attack against civilian installations and an obstruction to the United Nations efforts aiming to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

The Federal Republic of Somalia affirms solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to defend its territories and preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents against any aggression, the statement added.

Source: SPA