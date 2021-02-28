Roadside bomb kills 3 in Somali capital.

MOGADISHU, Somalia-At least three people, including two soldiers, were killed in a bomb blast targeting a military vehicle in the Somali capital on Sunday, police said.

Police officials told Anadolu Agency that the bomb targeted army chief Gen. Abbas Aamin Ali and other senior military officials.

The general and other military officials escaped unhurt, security sources said, adding that the convoy was attacked on Mogadishu’s KM4 intersection while heading to the Defense Ministry.

While the number of injured is not known, a civilian was also among those killed.

Al-Shabaab, a Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source:Anadolu Agency