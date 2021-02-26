IGAD Applauds Agreement By Somalia Political Leaders

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) warmly welcomes the agreement reached by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Council of Presidential Candidates in a truly Somali-led and Somali-owned process, on various issues of concerns regarding public safety, security, rights to hold peaceful demonstrations and dialogue. IGAD believes that this is a critical step towards reaching a consensus on the arrangement for conducting inclusive, peaceful, free and fair elections. In this respect, IGAD commends the Prime Minister, President of Galmudug, President of HirShabelle, Governor of Mogadishu and the Council of PResidential candidates for their constructive engagement and prioritising the interest of the Somali people.

IGAD encourages Somali leaders to continue in the same spirit and iron out all outstanding issues through dialogue, compromise and consensus building. IGAD calls upon all stakeholders and the general public to embrace invaluable gestures shown by the leaders in order to secure peace, stability, and extraordinary promise