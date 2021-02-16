Somali, UN seek $1.09 billion, to provide life saving assistance to 4 million people.

The federal government of Somalia and the United Nations on Monday launched the 2021 Somali Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

HRP seeks $1.09 Billion to assist 4 million people who will be in critical need of humanitarian assistance across the country in 2021.

HRP predicts that an estimated 5.9 million people will need assistance this year, an increase from 5.2 million last year.

According to the UN, the situation in Somalia was worsened by COVID-19, desert locusts and the triple threat of floods.

“Multiple crises including erratic climate shocks, protracted conflict, disease outbreaks and a massive desert locust infestation have driven millions of children, women and men in Somalia to the brink of survival,” said Mr. Adam Abdelmoula, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia. “As a result, we expect humanitarian needs to grow during 2021. Our support in ensuring Availability and access to basic services such as food, shelter ad health services is therefore vital.”

In a press statement released Monday, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hon. Khadija Mohamed Diriye said “This 2021 response plan clearly emphasizes the Government’s position that humanitarian needs in Somalia cannot be addressed by the delivery of life-saving assistance alone and it highlights that there are opportunities for development actors to contribute to strengthened resilience of Somalis.”

Source: CGTN