AMISOM organizes blood donation drive in Mogadishu.

Mogadishu:– African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police component on Tuesday organized a blood donation drive to help boost the AMISOM blood bank for emergencies within the mission area.

Speaking at AMISOM’s Level 1 Hospital in Mogadishu, the Medical Clinical Officer in charge of AMISOM FHQ Level 1 hospital, Private David Odoi, said all blood donated will be screened for further analysis to ensure it is safe for transfusion.

“We received a request from AMISOM Level II Hospital that there is a shortage of blood so we came forward to support and we have been able to collect 20 pints,” Odoi said.

An Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) and Police Deputy Public Information Officer, Opio Dennis Lambert,said “for injured forces, it was important to ensure that they get the best medical care, including blood transfusions.