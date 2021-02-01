International Partners Welcome Convening of Consultative Forum.

Mogadishu – International partners* welcome the 30 January announcement by H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed that he will hold a consultative forum with Federal Member State leaders, to be held in Dhusamareb between 1 and 3 February. We commend his leadership in convening this meeting.

We call on participants to engage actively and sincerely in this forum, to find solutions through fair compromise in the national interest, and to agree implementation of the 17 September model for rapid delivery of elections throughout Somalia.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, League of Arab States, Netherlands, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Qatar, Russia, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

