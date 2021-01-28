President Receives Ambassador Ole Thonke.

President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, received in Hargeisa on Tuesday Danish ambassador to Somalia, Ole Thonke.

Talks underscored the achievement made by Somaliland in the areas of democracy, social affairs, Somaliland Development Fund which Denmark is a major contributor.

The two sides also discussed on the upcoming parliament and local council election in Somaliland which has been scheduled to take place on 31, May, 2021.

Ole Thonke pledged to continue the support that Denmark provides to Somaliland.

President commended Denmark’s unwavering support to Somaliland.