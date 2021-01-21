AMISOM Deputy Force Commander on familiarisation visit to Burundi contingent headquarters.

Jowhar:– As part of an ongoing familiarisation of the mission, the new Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Gerbi Kebede Regassa visited the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Burundi contingent and held discussions with the commanders.

Maj. Gen. Kebede visited the AMISOM Burundian contingent headquarters under Sector 5, in Jowhar, HirShabelle State of Somalia.

Maj. Gen Kebede visited the region for the first time since he assumed duties, to oversee the delivery of critical logistical support and enable the execution of peace support operations.

Maj Gen Kebede, who was accompanied by senior officers from the AMISOM Force Headquarters, was received by the commander of the Burundian contingent, Brig. Gen. Telesphore Barandereka and other commanders.

Maj. Gen. Kebede met the AMISOM Burundian commanders who briefed him on the security situation and operations progress in degrading Al-Shabaab terrorists.

In his remarks, the AMISOM Burundian contingent commander, Brig. Gen. Barandereka emphasised the importance of logistical support to troops undertaking military operations.

“I met with the military leadership to acquaint myself with ongoing peacekeeping operations in their area of responsibility,” said Maj. Gen. Kebede noted at the end of the meeting.

Source: AMISOM