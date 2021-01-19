Somalia creates new football leagues to increase youth participation in the game.

Somali Football Federation has created three youth football leagues in a bid to increase the involvement of young people in the beautiful sport to accelerate youth development.

It has been made mandatory for Somali Premier League sites, Division One and as well as Division Two clubs to establish their own U 15 teams, so they compete in their own football leagues. This comes as the Somali Domestic Youth Football League also enters its 6th year running.

The Somali footballing season kicked off on Monday with Heegan Sports Club beating Midnimo FC 1-0, in their Somali Premier League opener. Heegan’s U-15 boys also thrashed their Midnimo FC rivals 3-0 in the inaugural match of the U-15 league for the Premier League sites.

The most noteworthy thing is that on every match day, each team will have two games – their Premier League game and as well as their U-15 match, while Division One and Division Two clubs also do the same.

According to the schedules, the U-15 league match is always match number one, so that fans can watch the youth event to the end, while they are waiting for the top competitive league match.

The implementation of three new youth football leagues was an idea put forward by the SFF president, Abdiqani Said Arab, and was unanimously approved in the last SFF annual congress.

“Despite being dependant on only FIFA FORWARD funding and as well as CAF, Somali Football Federation, which has no other source of income so far, is committed to taking Somalia’s football to a higher position” Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, said.

Objectives for the creation of the new youth football leagues.

The main objectives for the launch of the youth football events include, but not confined to: (1) to increase the young people’s participation in football, (2) to shortlist talented players for national youth teams such as U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-20, (3) to give much attention to youth development by following FIFA’s philosophy towards youth football development (4) and to educate young people through football to protect them from falling into the hands of notorious criminals and help them build a brighter future through the beautiful game.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

Email:info@somsoccer.so