5 Al-Shabaab militants killed in Bardhere town.

Mogadishu:-Somali National Army on Tuesday killed 5 al-Shabaab militants including senior commander and injured several others after conducting operation at area about 35 Km to Bardhere town in Gedo region southern Somalia, SONNA reported.

Army official, Mohamed Weli Abdullahi said that SNA forces managed to take action against al-Shabaab militants hiding in the area, recovered weapons and pushed them back.

“We carried out operation against terrorist militants in this region today, we have killed 5 including senior commander and injured others and recovered weapons. They fled from the area and we’re in full control now”, Mr. Abdullahi said.

He said that some SNA soldiers have light injuries after they were wounded in a landmine blast during the operation.

He added that they got a report that al-Shabaab militants were extorting illegal money from locals in the area then took that operation successfully and displayed the dead body of the senior commander and weapons in the town.