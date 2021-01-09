Why Somalilanders Supports Erdogan? One of the public buses in the Somaliland capital,

Hargeisa, posted a large picture of the Turkish president in his car. The picture shows how much the people of Somaliland keen on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is a close friend of Somalia and supports the unity of Somalia, while Somaliland, which seceded from Somalia in 1991, is seeking international recognition. Turkey has no influence in Somaliland, while it has built its main embassy in Mogadishu, invested heavily in Somalia, and helped build roads, health and military training. Here in Somaliland, Turkey has a small office issuing visas for health and education people to that country, and does not provide any support to Somaliland, compared to Somalia. The Ottoman Empire left the city of Berbera in the 19th century, leaving behind historical sites that remains, including a mosque called the “Turkish Mosque”. This mosque has been built for 150 years ago, it is a mosque where people still pray today. Although Turkey has lost its long-standing ties and historical ties with Somaliland But the people of Somaliland love President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government as an emerging Islamic power.

Written By Mohamed Said Abdilahi (Xarrago). Chief in editor of Berberanews.com

Email, biyodahab1@hotmail.com