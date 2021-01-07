Virander Kumar Paul appointed next Ambassador to Somalia.

Virander Kumar Paul on Wednesday has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Somalia, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Dr Virander Kumar Paul, High Commissioner of India to Kenya, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Somalia, with residence in Nairobi,” MEA stated.

Paul, an IFS 1991 batch officer, is currently the High Commissioner of India to Kenya. Somalia, a country located in the Horn of Africa, has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s.

The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab terrorists, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.