U.S. military airstrikes in Somalia kills three Al-Shabaab militants

The U.S. military said it killed three suspected Al-Shabaab militants in two airstrikes last week targeting militant compounds in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow in Somalia.

A statement from the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) added that another militant was injured while six compound buildings were destroyed and another one was damaged.

An initial assessment by AFRICOM showed no civilians were injured or killed as a result of the operation.

AFRICOM director of operations U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joel Tyler said the actions clearly showed the “continuing commitment” of the U.S. to Somalia and its regional partners.

“We retain the means and the will to strike the al-Shabaab terrorist network when necessary to protect the region and ultimately, our own nation,” Tyler said.

AFRICOM reiterated its commitment to work with East African countries to help provide political, economic, and physical stability in the region and work with international and African partners to achieve long-term security goals in Somalia.

Late last month, AFRICOM said it disrupted “nefarious” activity by the Islamist militant group following an airstrike on its compound near Saakow in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has waged a war against the Somali central government for several years in an attempt to impose strict Islamic law in the Horn of Africa nation.

