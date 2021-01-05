Qatar condemns bombing in Somalia.

QNA:-Doha: The State of Qatar voiced strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that took place near the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing a number of people, including two foreigners holding Turkish nationality, and wounding others.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of motives and causes.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims as well as the governments and peoples of Somalia and Turkey, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.