Regional MP killed in Kismayo bomb blast.

KISMAYO:– A regional lawmaker was killed in a bomb explosion in Kismayo, a port town in southern Somalia, police confirmed.

Khalif Hashim Moge, a member of Jubbaland assembly was reportedly driving his car when improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted in the car went off Friday evening.

Ali Mohamed Hussein, a police officer in Kismayo told the media that the blast killed the lawmaker alone.

“The car was extensively damaged, the only occupant in the car was the MP who died on the spot,” he said.

Jubbaland leader, Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has condemned the attack and directed the security agencies to launch investigation into the murder of lawmaker.

The attack was immediately claimed by al-Shabaab, saying in a statement, the group’s assassin squad targeted Moge.

Moge who was elected last year for the post will be the first MP assassinated for the last two years in Jubbaland state.

The Southern regional state has been relatively peaceful in recent months after the security forces stepped operations to hunt down al-Shabaab operatives in Kismayo town.